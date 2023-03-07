New Texas Court? Some Lawmakers Want One in Austin | Law.com...

News From Law.com

The Texas Legislature is proposing the creation of an intermediary appellate court that would have exclusive jurisdiction over most legal matters concerning the executive branch. The proposal would create the only intermediary appeals court with statewide jurisdiction and its justices would be elected statewide, which would give the Republican Party dominance over which future candidates would be seated. Senator Joan Huffman, R-Houston, introduced Senate Bill 1045 in February and it was referred to the Senate Jurisprudence Committee on March 3.

Government

March 07, 2023, 3:14 PM