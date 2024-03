News From Law.com

Modernize Legal is a new initiative spearheaded by legal and legal tech industry vets Jae Um, Rob Saccone, and Brad Blickstein. The self-professed goal of the project is to fix the broken feedback loops in the legal industry in order to modernize law firm practice, through surveys administered to associates, law firm leaders, practice technologists and legal tech providers.

March 11, 2024, 10:25 AM

