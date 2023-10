News From Law.com

Florida personal injury lawyers Anidjar & Levine have published a study revealing the most likely cities in the U.S. to search for a lawyer, with Miami, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale landing in the top ten at third, sixth and eighth, respectively. The findings were based on how many times per month each city typed search terms relating to lawyers into Google. The researchers looked at 150 populous cities and the three most populous cities in each state.

Florida

October 27, 2023, 3:25 PM

