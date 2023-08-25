New Senate Bill Threatens Pending and Future Roundup Lawsuit...

News From Law.com

The Agricultural Labeling Uniformity Act, introduced in Congress in late June, is being widely opposed by environmental, public health and consumer protection groups for its potential effect on existing lawsuits by victims allegedly harmed by ingredients contained in products like Roundup.One of them, the Center for Biological Diversity, has made strong claims that the bill, if passed, would eliminate all pending and future legal claims for victims of the weed killer product, allegedly perpetrated by Monsanto's lack of compliance with state-based labeling requirements.

Government

August 25, 2023, 5:31 PM

