In the face of fast evolving technology, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is once again playing catch-up. On Oct. 12, the SEC modernized its broker-dealer electronic recordkeeping rule to allow, among other things, for electronic records to be preserved using audit-trail methodology as an alternative to the current nonrewritable, nonerasable format also known as the "write once, read many" format.

October 26, 2022, 11:30 AM