Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled in favor of appellants looking to vacate a default final judgment, entered after their prior attorney failed to attend a case-management conference. The attorney on the appeal said, "The court really had a lot to look at factually and unravel what occurred in making its determination that in this case, the trial court abused its discretion."

Health Care

May 26, 2023, 5:23 PM

