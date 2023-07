News From Law.com

A closely watched Connecticut Supreme Court case by bankruptcy attorneys determined the amended homestead act applies to prior debts in all bankruptcy proceedings, filed on or after the law's effective date. Enacted in 1993, Public Act 93-301 allowed a debtor to protect up to $75,000 of equity in a home. However, the act stipulated only debts accrued on or after the effective date of Oct. 1, 1993 applied.

July 19, 2023, 3:52 PM

