New Ruling Sheds Light on Expert Testimony in Medical Malpra...

In a medical malpractice case, the plaintiff argued the jury could not determine if his post surgery actions caused his injuries because evidence of a medical expert stating there was a causal link was not presented at trail. A Connecticut Appellate Court agreed, and overturned the trial court's judgment. The defendant, Jay H. Klarsfeld, a physician and surgeon, performed nasal surgery on the plaintiff, Dimitri Perdikis, but the plaintiff had to get a second procedure by another physician to resolve issues post surgery, the opinion said.

Health Care

May 23, 2023, 5:48 PM

