A New Jersey appeals court has reinstated a suit by a prospective tenant who claimed she was sexually harassed by an apartment complex rental agent. The ruling could provide guidance in a gray area of sexual harassment law—New Jersey courts have not addressed an employer's liability for an employee's sexual harassment of a third party in a housing or real property context, according to the ruling.

November 22, 2023, 1:52 PM

