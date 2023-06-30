New Ruling Could Curb Defense Lawyers Use of Anti-SLAPP Prov...

News From Law.com

A Texas Supreme Court decision the majority claims "harmonizes" the state's free speech in public participation law, puts in place guardrails to curb defense attorney abuses and hasten discovery for meritorious lawsuits, a court observer said. Alan B. Daughtry, a veteran Houston appellate attorney, said the 'McLane Champions LLC v. Houston Baseball Partners LLC' opinion addresses a widespread practice of defense attorneys misusing the Texas Citizens Participation Act to get interlocutory appeals that severely hold up the resolutions on meritorious claims.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 30, 2023, 5:38 PM

nature of claim: /