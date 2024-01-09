New Ruling Clarifies Workers Compensation Statute | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

The Connecticut Appellate Court held the Workers' Compensation Commission cannot grant temporary partial disability payments to someone who has "reached maximum medical improvement," clarifying the interpretation of Connecticut General Statutes §31-308(a). The decision stemmed from a workers' compensation case in which the plaintiff, Beulah Gardner, appealed the the Compensation Review Board's decision upholding the WCC's denial of her "claim for ongoing temporary partial disability," the appeals court said.

