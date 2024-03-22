New Ruling Affects Fees for Lawyers Who Serve as Expert Witn...

News From Law.com

An appeal in Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeals— challenging a trial court's decision to award appellate attorney fees and include an expert witness fee as a cost—has been affirmed. One South Florida attorney said this appeals case ruling seemingly undid the Florida Supreme Court's 1985 decision in Travieso v. Travieso, which had found that such fees were awarded at the court's discretion. Now, the new opinion clarifies whether an expert witness is necessary to confirm the amount of fees being claimed.

Florida

March 22, 2024, 11:11 AM

nature of claim: /