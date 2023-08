News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court amended the state's rule of civil procedure to extend the period to object to a subpoena to 45 days when a notice of nonparty production is served simultaneously with a complaint. Velvel Freedman, a partner at Freedman Normand Friedland in Miami who is an expert in civil procedure, said that the new rule could have subtle implications on legal strategy.

August 25, 2023, 12:37 PM

