New Rule: Expect Opposing Counsel to Use This Mapping Tech, ...

The Florida Supreme Court entered a new rule that will make it easier to use maps in litigation, as courts will implement a more hands-off approach in these matters. Michael J. Pike, the managing partner of Pike & Lustig in Miami is not involved in the Florida high court's adoption of Section 90.2035, Florida Statutes, which requires trial attorneys to provide advance judicial notice of information taken from web mapping services, global satellite imaging sites or internet mapping tools.

September 12, 2022, 2:32 PM