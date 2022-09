New Suit - Trademark

Robins Kaplan filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court against Orly Shoe Corp. and other defendants. The suit, brought by New RSC LLC, accuses the defendants of forging a sell-off agreement in order to sell hundreds of thousands of units of apparel bearing the plaintiff's 'Rue21' marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07132, New RSC, LLC v. Orly Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 30, 2022, 8:20 PM