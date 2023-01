News From Law.com

Will raising New Jersey's mandatory judicial retirement age ease the shortage of judges in the state's courts? A pair of measures pending in the Legislature would raise the mandatory retirement age for New Jersey judges, which now stands at 70. And supporters think having judges stay on the job a few more years could be a remedy to the current shortage of judges in the Superior Court of New Jersey.

New Jersey

January 09, 2023, 4:49 PM