New Report: Ga.s Northern District Second-Most Active for Re...

LexisNexis' legal analytics firm, Lex Machina, released its annual Real Property Litigation Report late last month, revealing that the Northern District of Georgia has been the second-most active district in the nation in cases over the last five years with 2,085. The report examined emerging trends in case filings, judges, venues, law firms, timing metrics, case resolutions and more at the federal district and appellate court levels to provide analytics on the period of 2018-22.

November 01, 2023, 11:32 AM

