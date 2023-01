News From Law.com

TikTok faces at least six new class actions alleging it inserted JavaScript code into the websites of third parties accessed by its users through its app. The lawsuits follow an Aug. 19 report from a software engineer who identified the code, but TikTok insists the new cases should be transferred to the courtroom where it recently finalized a $92 million class action settlement over biometric privacy violations.

Cybersecurity

January 05, 2023, 6:50 PM