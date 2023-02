News From Law.com

Jones & Jones Executive Partner Matthew Jones has been elected to serve as the President of the New York Claim Association. During his term – which began Jan. 1 and concludes at the end of Dec. 2024 – Jones said his goals are to grow membership of the non-profit, which works to advance education and professional ethics in insurance claims and related areas in the New York Metropolitan area.

February 10, 2023, 3:27 PM