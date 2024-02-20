New Precedent: Lawyers Took Too Long So Litigants Struck a D...

News From Law.com

In a Fouth District Court of Appeals ruling Wednesday, the panel of judges voted to reverse a lower court's decision that allowed the appellee to seek punitive damages in its legal battle against the appellant in an arm's length real estate transaction.Bashar M. Yatak and 52 SW 5th Ct., WHSE, LLC., v. La Placita Grocery of Fort Pierce Corp., Dilson S. Urribarri is the case.The thrust of La Placita's punitive damage claim is that Yatak breached an oral promise to purchase La Placita's grocery business and property.

February 20, 2024, 3:55 PM

