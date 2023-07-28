New Pa. Association for Justice President Says Organizations...

News From Law.com

Elizabeth Chiappetta, a partner with Pittsburgh-based Robert Peirce & Associates, became president of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice on July 19. She took over the position from Anapol Weiss shareholder Kila Baldwin, marking the first time women have headed the PAJ for two consecutive terms. In a conversation with The Legal Intelligencer, Chiappetta discussed the PAJ's work to include more women and diverse attorneys in its membership and the achievements of the organization over the past year.

