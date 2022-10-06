Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gieger, Laborde & Laperouse on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Markel, Chubb subsidiary Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance and Princeton Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Martzell, Bickford & Centola on behalf of the NFL's New Orleans Saints. The lawsuit contends that the Saints were unable to host the first regular season game in 2021 due to the Superdome sustaining wind and rain damage from the storm. The case is 2:22-cv-03683, New Orleans Louisiana Saints LLC v. Markel American Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

October 06, 2022, 11:04 AM