Atlanta-based law firm Ogletree Deakins has tapped a new chief financial officer with plans to make improvements to the billing process. After serving as the chief financial officer at Steptoe & Johnson since 1999, David Zimbrick made the move to Ogletree Deakins to become their new CFO, effective August 23.

September 02, 2022, 12:29 PM