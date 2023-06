News From Law.com

Richard C. Lewis, a Binghamton lawyer who is the new president of the 70,000-member New York State Bar Association said the organization will advocate for incentivizing lawyers to work in "legal deserts" through student-loan forgiveness programs—in the same way teachers and doctors are motivated to work in underserved areas.

New York

June 05, 2023, 3:28 PM

