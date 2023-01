News From Law.com

A trio of high-powered attorneys on Wednesday announced the launch of their new non-profit firm, which they say will focus on fighting a "new authoritarian threat to our democracy and individual rights." Free and Fair Litigation Group, which will be funded solely through private donations, was founded by Mark Pomerantz, Carey Dunne and Michele Roberts.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 12, 2023, 2:28 PM