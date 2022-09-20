New Nonprofit Law Center Taking Aim at Alleged Constitutiona...

News From Law.com

Earlier this year, David Shalleck-Klein founded the not-for-profit Family Justice Law Center (FJLC), which intends to take on New York City's Administration for Children's Services on behalf of poor New Yorkers. "It is incredibly traumatic when government agents enter a person's home and there's the looming threat of a child removal," Shalleck-Klein said in an interview. "And of course the harm is enormous when government agents do remove a child from a parent … sometimes in the middle of the night, in incredibly traumatic ways."

New York

September 20, 2022, 2:04 PM