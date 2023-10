News From Law.com

A New Jersey judge ruled that new corporate entities created in a restructuring of Johnson & Johnson can't escape liability for suits stemming from the effects of asbestos on users of the company's talc products. The Sept. 27 decision by Judge John C. Porto of Atlantic County Superior Court is bad news for Johnson & Johnson, which moved its consumer health products into a separate division, Kenvue Inc., earlier this year.

October 02, 2023, 5:48 PM

