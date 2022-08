Who Got The Work

Christopher Azzara, Jeffrey M. Stacko and Christine L. Cocheteux of Dinsmore & Shohl have stepped in to represent Zhong Zhuang in a pending lawsuit alleging fraudulent conduct. The action was filed June 28 in Massachusetts District Court by the Law Offices of Ye E. Huang on behalf of New Ming Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. Page Kelley, is 1:22-cv-11020, New Ming Inc. v. Zhuang.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 12, 2022, 7:10 AM