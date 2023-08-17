Who Got The Work

Richard G. Frenkel and Chaarushena Deb of Latham & Watkins have entered appearances for Starship Technologies OU and Starship Technologies Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed June 30 in California Northern District Court by Kheyfits Belenky LLP on behalf of New Millennium Software International, asserts a single patent related to virtual reality. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen, is 5:23-cv-03287, New Millennium Software International, L.L.C. v. Starship Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

August 17, 2023, 8:50 AM

Plaintiffs

New Millennium Software International, L.L.C.

Plaintiffs

Kheyfits Belenky LLP

defendants

Starship Technologies Ou

Starship Technologies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

Chaarushena Deb

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims