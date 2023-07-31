Who Got The Work

Michael J. Sacksteder of Fenwick & West has entered an appearance for Phantom Auto Inc., formerly known as Steeringz Inc., in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed June 30 in California Northern District Court by Kheyfits Belenky LLP on behalf of New Millennium Software International LLC, asserts a single patent related to a global virtual presence system. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore, is 4:23-cv-03278, New Millennium Software International, L.L.C. v. Phantom Auto Inc. f/k/a Steeringz, Inc.

Technology

July 31, 2023, 5:25 AM

Plaintiffs

New Millennium Software International, L.L.C.

Plaintiffs

Kheyfits Belenky LLP

defendants

Phantom Auto Inc. f/k/a Steeringz, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fenwick & West

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims