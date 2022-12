News From Law.com

After about two months of consideration, weighing the merits of six qualified candidates presented by the Eleventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Committee, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced his pick to replace outgoing Circuit Judge Elijah Levitt who resigned in September. The governor has chosen Christopher Green as the newest Miami-Dade jurist to wear the black robe.

December 14, 2022, 10:55 AM