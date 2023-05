News From Law.com

The Board of Judges for the Southern District of New York has announced the selection of Vickie Reznik, a partner at Grais & Ellsworth, as the court's newest magistrate judge. Reznik will replace U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Davison, who is retiring after 14 years on the bench, and will sit in the district's White Plains courthouse.

