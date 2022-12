News From Law.com

The chair of the state Judiciary Committee on Monday re-introduced legislation to allow the continued use of remote court proceedings in civil matters, launching an effort to save the practice before an authorizing statute expires this summer. Senate Bills 21 and 22 would extend the July 1, 2023, deadline on video appearances through 2025. The legislation covers litigation, juvenile proceedings and civil commitments.

California

December 05, 2022, 6:33 PM