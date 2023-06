News From Law.com

Melanie M. Nowling was named trial court administrator for the Passaic Vicinage, taking over after the retirement of Robert D. Tracy. Nowling, who is now the family division manager, is set to start the new job on Aug. 1. Assignment Judge Rudolph Filko announced the selection of Nowling, a judiciary employee since 2005 and a graduate of Ithaca College and Syracuse University School of Law.

