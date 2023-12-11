New Lawsuits: Opioid Addiction Medication Suboxone Causes To...

News From Law.com

A new slate of lawsuits alleges that Suboxone, used to treat opioid addiction, causes tooth loss. Six years after suing over the opioid epidemic, plaintiffs lawyers are targeting the manufacturers of Suboxone sublingual film, approved by the FDA in 2010. In 2022, however, the FDA warned of dental problems, prompting at least 16 lawsuits so far. Plaintiffs lawyers have asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to coordinate the cases in the Northern District of Ohio.

Florida

December 11, 2023, 2:34 PM

