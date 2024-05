News From Law.com

Women-owned New York businesses, the very group the Empire State's cannabis licensing scheme pledges to prioritize as social and economic equity applicants, are beginning to file litigation against state regulators. A state lawsuit filed on Tuesday by Westchester County attorney Bernard Kleinman, on behalf of woman-owned Tree Hills Innovation, alleges the state is only paying "lip service" about the importance of women-led businesses's entry to the market.

Cannabis

April 30, 2024, 5:59 PM

nature of claim: /