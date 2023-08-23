New Lawsuit Filed Against Yale Over Nurse Who Stole Fentanyl...

News From Law.com

Yale University faces another lawsuit in Connecticut in response to a former nurse stealing fentanyl vials intended for patients at a fertility clinic. The plaintiff in the latest case alleges the university did not investigate the insurmountable pain patients reported during medical procedures. The plaintiff, Branford resident Kathleen Cropper, claimed during an at least 5-month period in 2020, former nurse Donna Monticone stole hundreds of vials of fentanyl, and replaced them with saline water.

August 23, 2023, 4:29 PM

