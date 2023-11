News From Law.com

A New Jersey police department is facing allegations of discrimination from a Black officer the subject of an Internal Affairs complaint based on her hairstyle. The suit will test the application in a law enforcement context of the Crown Act, which prohibits racial discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture. Versions of the Crown Act have been adopted in 24 states.

Government

November 06, 2023, 4:04 PM

