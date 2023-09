News From Law.com

A New Jersey suit over a vaccine mix-up could provide guidance on the elements of a negligent infliction of emotional distress claim stemming from alleged medical malpractice. The suit, in Union County Superior Court, was brought by parents of a 10-month-old who was erroneously injected with the Gardasil vaccine instead of a flu shot.

September 21, 2023, 2:20 PM

