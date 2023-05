News From Law.com

A lawsuit filed May 8 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas accuses two defendants of stealing $2.7 million in cryptocurrency from a Texas widower via a catfishing scheme. The complaint was first surfaced by Law.com Radar. Plaintiff Leonard Terry Licht, represented by Gray Reed & McGraw, filed a May 8 emergency action claiming defendants Tina Ling and Luxkey.net, a blockchain mining company, exploited the loss of his wife for their personal gain.

May 11, 2023, 2:10 PM

