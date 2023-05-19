New Law Would Give Texans Venue Preference in Social Media S...

News From Law.com

A bill concerning the judiciary on its way to the governor's desk concerns an override of out-of-state venues, giving Texans a right to sue in a Texas state court for certain disputes with social media companies. Senate Bill 1602, sponsored by Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, is a response to big tech companies infringing on certain individual liberties, according to the Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence Committee report. The bill provides Texans the right to bring an action against a social media platform that violates the protections afforded by the legislature.

May 19, 2023, 4:42 PM

