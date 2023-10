News From Law.com

California litigants will soon be able to sue for up to $35,000 in limited civil cases under legislation signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom late Friday. Starting in 2024, Senate Bill 71 will bump the ceiling on small claims cases filed by individuals from $10,000 to $12,500. The cap on the so-called "amount in controversy" in mid-level civil cases will rise from $25,000 to $35,000. Courts will send suits seeking more than $35,000 to unlimited civil dockets.

Automotive

October 16, 2023, 8:46 PM

nature of claim: /