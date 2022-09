News From Law.com

State judges will soon have the option to retire early and still receive a pension under legislation signed into law late Sunday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Whether the changes will unleash a flood of judicial retirements in California's courts in the coming years is unclear. Advocates say they have anecdotal evidence of interest in the new program but no statistics or surveys to suggest what may occur.

California

September 26, 2022, 6:37 PM