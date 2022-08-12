New Law Firm Leases Trade Square Footage for Prime Locations...

News From Law.com

Two years after the pandemic sent lawyers home from expensive, spacious, often partner-centric law firm offices, firms are rethinking their space needs and appealing to younger lawyers as well as partners in their new leases.That's the driving force behind the size, location and design of the new Miami office of Reed Smith, which opened this week, and the new Fort Lauderdale outpost of Hinshaw & Culbertson, set to open in March 2023. The new locations represent smaller-than-average attorney offices for the firms, which allowed them to trade up to more desirable locations while also providing more amenities and tech-oriented meeting spaces.

