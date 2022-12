News From Law.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the country's first "right-to-repair" law for electronic devices, requiring manufacturers such as Apple and Microsoft to provide manuals and parts to local repair shops in New York, her office said Thursday. The legislation, which goes into effect July 1, originally contained technical issues that could put safety and security at risk, and risk of injury from repair projects, Hochul wrote in her approval message.

Government

December 29, 2022, 3:25 PM