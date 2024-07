News From Law.com

Kirkland & Ellis changed its policy this week on departing equity partners to give the firm the option to withhold the partners' accrued compensation, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The American Lawyer. While equity partners at the firm already had 55% of their annual compensation deferred until the following year, the new policy allows Kirkland to keep the accrued compensation at the firm's discretion.

Legal Services - Large Law

July 17, 2024, 6:16 PM