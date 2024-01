News From Law.com

Kaufman Dolowich has opened an office in Wilmington, hiring professional liability attorney and Delaware native Loren Barron as its managing partner. The new office, located at 222 Delaware Ave., officially opened Jan. 11. Barron is currently the only attorney there but said she plans to start growing the practice as soon as possible, ideally adding four or five additional lawyers within the next six months.

January 24, 2024, 3:07 PM

