New Judgeship Up for Grabs: Meet the Gwinnett County Finalis...

Thanks to legislative action, Gwinnett County will soon beef up its roster of judges. During the 2022 session of the Georgia General Assembly, legislators passed HB 1570 (Act 786) creating a judgeship in the State Court of Gwinnett County.The Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia has shortlisted Gwinnett County Recorder's Court Chief Judge Kathrine M. Armstrong, City of Suwanee Chief Municipal Court Judge Norman H. Cuadra and Andersen, Tate & Carr associate attorney Jaletta Long Smith as candidates for the position.

Georgia

December 01, 2022, 12:59 PM