News From Law.com

Superior Court Judge Thomas W. Sumners Jr. has been selected as chief judge of New Jersey's Appellate Division, effective May 23. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner has named Sumners to take the place of Carmen Messano, who is retiring after more than 25 years on the bench, including 10 years as the chief judge. Sumners becomes the first African-American judge to lead the state's appellate court.

Government

April 12, 2023, 1:44 PM

nature of claim: /