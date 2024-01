News From Law.com

Gov. Brian Kemp has handpicked Coweta Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney Carter Jephson "Jep" Bendinger to become the circuit's newest superior court judge. As Bendinger prepares to sit before west Georgia attorneys he might have argued across from in the past, he is opening up to the Daily Report about what lawyers and litigants can expect from him in his new role.

Georgia

January 03, 2024, 8:58 AM

nature of claim: /